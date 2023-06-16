Vacant school poses public danger to community in Southwest Detroit

The vacant Phoenix Multicultural Academy was one of Detroit's most dangerous buildings, but years after falling into disrepair, there's little to keep people, including children, out. The former academy hasn't hosted students or teachers in years, but its' crumbling structure keeps drawing visitors.

SOUTHWEST DETROIT – The vacant Phoenix Multicultural Academy was one of Detroit’s most dangerous buildings, but years after falling into disrepair, there’s little to keep people, including children, out.

The former academy hasn’t hosted students or teachers in years, but its’ crumbling structure keeps drawing visitors.

The school closed back in 2016 due to low enrollment. Then in 2019, when a fire broke out at the vacant school, one firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalized.

Now it’s marked for demolition, but it’s unclear when that will occur. The former school was beautiful in Southwest Detroit. Now it’s one of Detroit’s most dangerous buildings.

Since 2016 there has been fire after fire, including one that occurred this week.

The school closed back in 2016 due to low enrollment. Then in 2019, when a fire broke out at the vacant school, one firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalized. (WDIV)

The school is wide open and is a public health hazard sitting in the middle of a neighborhood and attracting kids non-stop.

One kid filmed a TikTok of what the place looked like inside the building.

One kid filmed a TikTok of what the place looked like inside the building. (WDIV)

During one fire, a mom who did not want to be identified could not believe kids were playing on the playground as the building was again on fire.

“I see the smoke coming out the door, and I called it in, and I see the kids were right there playing as the fire is being put out,” said the mom.

Local 4 found out that Detroit Public Schools was responsible for Phoenix Academy.

We asked them when this danger is being demolished; a contractor has been selected, but neighbors say they can’t wait one more day as Drone 4 footage showed kids on top of the building, scampering down the roof access hatch.

People here fear someone is going to get hurt or killed.

Detroit Public Schools Community District told us that a contractor had been identified to bring the building down, but no date has been set.