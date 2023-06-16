‘We got lucky’: Severe weather leads to reported tornado in Monroe County

An evening of wild weather across Metro Detroit leads to a reported tornado in Monroe County. While the damage was not widespread, some sections of Frenchtown Township had serious damage.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Neighbors said what came through a very narrow path in the Woodland Beach Association was a tornado.

While not widespread, the damage was substantial as huge old trees were uprooted, sometimes appearing to swallow homes and cars.

When the storm hit, Joe Sonoras was inside his home in the Woodland Beach Association.

“It was all peace and quiet, a nice gentle rain storm, and then 30 seconds later, the wind came out of nowhere,” said Sonoras. “My neighbors ran for their homes, and I dove out of the way because the tree was coming in.”

A massive oak tree destroyed a pickup truck and a Jeep and landed on the home, blowing the chimney off.

Other neighbors’ trees appeared to be twisted and bent. The damage was confined to the beachfront associations and went inland two to three blocks.

“There were about four holes in the roof of the house,” Sonoras said. “The boys’ room which is upstairs, is kind of messed up as all of the drywall’s in. The rain came in. Our front bedroom window got smashed in, and other than that, we got lucky.”

The National Weather Service will have staff on the ground Friday (June 16) to determine whether it was a tornado or something else like straight-line winds.