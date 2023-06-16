Woman shoots at driver who followed her, told her to pull over after she rear-ended him in Detroit

DETROIT – A woman fired a gun at a driver who followed her and yelled at her to pull over after she rear-ended his car on the freeway in Detroit, officials said.

The altercation happened around 8 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp.

Officials said a man called police to tell them that he had been rear-ended by a driver who fled the scene after the crash.

He said he followed the other car, took a picture of the license plate, pulled alongside it, and yelled at the driver to pull over.

That driver, later identified as Anecia Monae Autrey, 28, of Detroit, pulled out a gun and fired one shot at him, striking the front passenger door, according to authorities.

The man fled the scene, and that’s when he called police. Nobody was injured.

“This is just another example of someone using a illegal gun in order to settle a dispute,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We were lucky that no one was hurt in this incident. There is absolutely no reason to shoot at someone after something as minor as a traffic crash.”

On Friday, June 16, 2023, Wayne County prosecutors charged Autrey with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one felony firearm violation.

She was arraigned Friday at 36th District Court and given a $15,000 personal bond.