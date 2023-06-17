12-year-old Detroit girl still missing after leaving home with family friend in GMC Yukon, police say

DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 12-year-old Detroit girl to come forward.
Marjae Price left her Detroit home without permission with a family friend in a black GMC Yukon and did not return home.
She was last seen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in the 7700 block of Penrod Street. She was wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
|Marjae Price
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′4′'
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|125 lbs
|Eye color
|Brown
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.