12-year-old Detroit girl still missing after leaving home with family friend in GMC Yukon, police say

DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 12-year-old Detroit girl to come forward.

Marjae Price left her Detroit home without permission with a family friend in a black GMC Yukon and did not return home.

She was last seen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in the 7700 block of Penrod Street. She was wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Marjae Price Details Age 12 Height 5′4′' Hair Black Weight 125 lbs Eye color Brown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.