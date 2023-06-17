City of Detroit ends lawsuit with Winans’ unfinished Perfecting Church

Complaints the property had turned into an eyesore continued to roll into the City of Detroit until the city sued Pastor Marvin Winans and the church over stalled progress. Now both sides have come to terms, and the lawsuit has been dropped in return for a schedule of goals and a timeline that must be met.

DETROIT – Construction on Perfecting Church’s planned mega-church at 7 Mile Road and Woodward has been ongoing for the last 18 years.

The exterior has been up, but there’s been no movement on finishing construction for years.

Now both sides have come to terms, and the lawsuit has been dropped in return for a schedule of goals and a timeline that must be met.

For example, Perfecting Church is required to submit a building status report by the end of this month. The details can be found in the dismissal document.

“Under a stipulated order of dismissal, both parties have reached a resolution which we believe will result in Perfecting Church resuming construction at their 7 Mile and Woodward Avenue location,” said Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallet, Jr. “The agreement includes specific commitments from Perfecting Church to the City of Detroit regarding the timeline for construction, permitting, and financing.”