Detroit police investigating 3 shootings that left 1 dead, 2 injured

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are investigating multiple shootings that left one person dead and two teenagers hospitalized.
The shootings took place at three separate locations in Detroit between 11:33 p.m. Friday, June 16, and just after midnight on Saturday, June 17.
A 50-year-old has died, a teen of an unspecified age is hospitalized, and an 18-year-old is hospitalized, according to police.
Police have only released a few details about the shootings.
50-year-old man shot, killed while walking
Detroit police said a man was killed when unknown suspects shot him.
The 50-year-old man was walking at 11:33 p.m. on Friday, June 16, in the 13300 block of Wilfred Street when he was shot.
Medics transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Teen injured in drive-by shooting
Detroit police said a teen is hospitalized after a shooting.
Two teenagers were walking at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the area of Promenade Avenue and Roseberry Street when one of them was shot.
Police said a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, striking one of the teens.
Officers took the teen to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
18-year-old injured when shots fired into crowd
Police said an 18-year-old was injured when someone opened fire into a crowd.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday, June 17, in the area of Sussex Street and Wadsworth Avenue.
The 18-year-old was transported to a hospital by medics and is listed in critical condition.