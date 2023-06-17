Detroit’s air quality ranked as ‘unhealthy’ Saturday morning

DETROIT – The air quality in Detroit was listed as “unhealthy” by the EPA on Saturday morning.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, the EPA’s AirNow website had Detroit listed as “unhealthy” with a PM2.5. The air quality is expected to improve to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” later in the day and reach “moderate” on Sunday.

When the air quality is listed as “unhealthy” people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens should take steps to reduce their exposure. Those steps include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping outdoor activities short, and considering rescheduling physical activities that must take place outside.

“After last week’s hectic experience with high smoke concentrations and high media coverage, we forecasters were hoping for an easier week to forecast. For the most part, that is what we got although we had to keep a wary eye to high smoke concentrations to our west,” Jim Haywood with EGLE’s Air Quality Division said.

Air quality warning during Juneteenth Heritage Day event

Wayne County has issued a warning about the air quality to residents who plan on attending the Juneteenth Heritage Day event presented by Wayne County Parks and Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

Wayne County officials said anyone considered at risk should stay indoors or limit their outdoor activity. The people considered at risk are small children, seniors, expectant mothers, people with heart illnesses, and people with asthma or respiratory illnesses.

People who plan on attending the event are urged to wear an N95 mask. A limited number of masks will be available and handed out during the event. If you experience any of the following symptoms, you should return inside: Chest pain/burning, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Here’s the AQI Index chart: (You can also check the AirNow map here)