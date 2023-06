LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police want help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Anthony Deshaun Bell was last seen on Thursday, June 15, in the area of 7 Mile and Haggerty roads.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray or orange “Pancheros” shirt and blue Jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.