Annual Silence the Violence march, rally sounds alarm on dangers of gun violence

DETROIT – The 16th annual Silence the Violence march and rally was held on Saturday.

Event organizers and supporters share the goal of sounding the alarm on the dangers of gun violence.

The event featured activists, the Detroit Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and people who are taking a stand against gun violence.

Attendees shut down streets and marched for over a mile to share their message. The march itself is just one aspect of the event, they also worked to connect people to resources and offered free gun locks.

Sherri Scott’s 30-year-old daughter is a victim of gun violence. The mother of seven was shot in front of her children at River Rouge Park in August 2019. The shooter has not been caught.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Watch the full story in the video player above.