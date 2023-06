DETROIT – Two people are hospitalized after a shooting and a crash in Detroit.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the area of Robson Street and Pilgrim Avenue.

Police said a man was shot while driving and his vehicle crashed into another parked vehicle.

Police said a woman was also shot in the same area.

Both the woman and the man are hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.