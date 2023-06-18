The weather in Metro Detroit looks great if you’re a fan of summer

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Good Sunday morning and Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. This forecast is for you! It’s a great-looking morning with a little of that haze sticking around thanks to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

There is smoke coming from several Provinces and our winds from the north the last couple of days provided a weak conveyer belt for that smoke which won’t be as bad today. Overall, it’s not too problematic but anyone with respiratory and heart conditions should continue to take it easy.

Other than some patchy fog to watch out for in spots, skies are mostly clear with early morning temperatures in the middle 50s warming into the 60s and a pretty comfortable start to our Dad’s Day here in Metro Detroit.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

There is very little moisture in the atmosphere but there is some moisture and particulate matter which helps in producing some cloud cover with the heat of this afternoon.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies on this Father’s Day with afternoon highs in the low to maybe middle 80s and light winds ESE 5-10mph. We did get a decent amount of rain last week which means you don’t have to water the grass and garden today. There is very little rain in the near future so sprinklers will be needed as we hit the early part of this coming week.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Air Quality Forecast: The air quality in Detroit is expected to remain good to moderate on Sunday and Monday. If you are unusually sensitive to ozone you should consider reducing your activity level or shortening the amount of time you are active outside.

Monday

Most of Metro Detroit is in moderate drought status meaning it won’t take much to spark a fire which will spread quickly in these dry conditions. Avoid driving over grass, keep a very close eye on those fire pits and fireworks as we go through the next week. Monday is Juneteenth and it looks wonderful if you’re a fan of Summer weather.

We will hit highs in the lower to middle 80s although we expect a little bit of cloud cover to blow over from active weather in the middle of the country that will only bring us partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Rest of week

Tuesday and Wednesday sky conditions will be back to mostly sunny according to our weather computer models as we stay high and dry. Look for temps to easily hit the middle 80s or warmer starting Tuesday and lasting the rest of the work week.

Not only will it get warmer throughout the week, but humidity levels will be on the rise as well. Wednesday is the Summer Solstice just before 11 a.m. as the official start of the astronomical summer. Mother Nature is on board bringing the heat and humidity.

We could see highs flirting with 90F on Thursday with more sunshine. Increasing clouds on Friday will keep highs from spiking and will also be a sign of needed rain on the way.

Right now, most of our weather computer model data is pointing to Friday night or Saturday morning as our next shot at showers here in Metro Detroit. It’s a bit early to lock into a forecast this far out, but plan on a wet start to next weekend which may impact your outdoor plans. We will keep you posted all week as we get closer to that anticipated rain chance.

Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App to stay well ahead of any Spring storms and changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android