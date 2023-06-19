48-year-old dead, relative arrested after nephew reports murder to Eastpointe police

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 48-year-old man is dead and a relative is in custody after his nephew went to Eastpointe police to report that he had been murdered.

Officials said a man walked into their department at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and said that his uncle might have been murdered.

When officers went to a house in the 16000 block of Stricker Avenue, they found the 48-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives spoke to the suspected shooter and took him into custody. He is related to the 48-year-old, according to authorities.

Signs of foul play were found inside the home, police said.

The suspected shooter is being held at the Eastpointe Police Department. Detectives will present the case to Macomb County prosecutors.