1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oakland County apartment complex

PONTIAC, Mich. – One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting overnight at an apartment complex in Oakland County.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday morning, June 20, at the North Hill Farms apartments on Fireside Lane in Pontiac.

When they arrived, officials found a 22-year-old Pontiac man dead on Fireside Lane.

Three other men were injured. A 31-year-old from Pontiac was found inside the apartment, a 23-year-old from Pontiac was found in front of the apartment, and a 27-year-old from Pontiac was found near the corner of Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue.

All three men were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.