Livonia residents seek solution to overwhelming deer population in Wayne County

Livonia residents brought their deer population concerns to the city council, which held a meeting to discuss what to do about the reported population increase.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Leaders in Livonia met to talk about ways to reduce or control the number of wildlife in Wayne County.

Livonia residents brought their deer population concerns to the city council Monday (June 19) night, which held a meeting to discuss what to do about the reported population increase.

“I see deer every single day,” said one resident. “I love the deer, and I fear the population.”

More than two dozen residents spoke out at the meeting; most favored a cull or action to address the problem. Council says of the 13,000 people who were surveyed, 60% reported noticing an increase in deer.

“It used to be at night, but now it’s all times of the day,” said another concerned resident.

Some described seeing packs of 10 or 20 more deer in their yards.

“The deer are not afraid of people anymore,” said a resident.

People, however, are afraid, and some say they don’t allow their dogs to run in the yard or let their children and grandchildren out for fear of a confrontation or risk of disease from ticks and droppings.

City council discussed its legal options, most notably culling.

They plan to meet again on July 10 to discuss joining the Urban Deer Coalition.

City leaders are also requesting experts from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for advice on moving forward.