Man who pushed 2 college students into ravine at German castle is from Metro Detroit

Troy Bohling, is accused of attacking Eva Liu and Kelsy Chang in Germany.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – The man accused of killing one college student and injuring another by pushing them into a ravine near a castle in Germany is from Metro Detroit.

2 women attacked in Germany

Police said Troy Bohling, 30, of Lincoln Park, met two tourists -- Eva Liu, 21, of Naperville, Illinois, and Kelsy Chang, 22, -- Wednesday, June 14, on a hiking path near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint.

“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” police spokesman Holger Stabik told the Associated Press. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then (was) choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope.”

Officials believe Bohling tried to sexually assault Liu before pushing her down the slope. She fell about 165 feet and landed next to Chang.

When a mountain rescue team arrived, Liu was flown to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. Chang was responsive when they took her to a hospital, authorities said.

Bohling arrested

Police said Bohling left the scene, but he was arrested soon afterward on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual misconduct offense.

A judge ordered him to be held in jail pending a possible indictment, which can take months, according to the AP.

Lincoln park neighbors shocked

Bohling’s neighbors on Cleveland Avenue in Lincoln Park said they were blown away when they heard what happened.

He lives at a home with his brother. Residents said they know him as a quiet guy who goes about his business.

Brittany Tyslicki, who went to Allen Park High School with Bohling, said she hasn’t seen him since graduation.

“He was laid back,” Tyslicki said. “He played in the band, dated one of my friends -- nothing remarkable.”