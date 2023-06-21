Eastpointe man accused of killing brother, tampering with evidence, lying to police

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man is accused of killing his brother at their home and then tampering with evidence and lying to police officers.

Officials said McKinnley Darnel Hearon, 42, got into an argument with his brother on Thursday, June 15, at their home in Eastpointe. Hearon pulled out a gun and shot his brother, according to authorities.

When officers showed up, Hearon told them his brother wasn’t home, but they found his body behind the house, they said.

Hearon is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, lying to police officers, and a felony firearm violation.

The murder charge is a life felony, the tampering charge is a 10-year felony, the lying charge is a four-year felony, and the firearm violation is a two-year felony.

“Violence in the family is devastating, and unacceptable,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “What happened in this instance is a tragedy. We will work diligently with the Eastpointe Police Department to ensure justice.”

Hearon was arraigned Tuesday at 38th District Court in Eastpointe and given a $2 million bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether and can’t have any guns, if released.

The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 28, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 5.