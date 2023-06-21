Michigan State Police arrest man for delivery of methamphetamine in Haring Township

Michigan State Police have arrested a man for delivery of methamphetamine in Haring Township.

Michigan State Police have arrested a man for delivery of methamphetamine in Haring Township.

The incident occurred Monday (June 19) at 7:30 p.m. when MSP and the Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle on Mitchell Street near Irma Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert John Fleming, 44, from Leroy, was driving on a suspended driver’s license.

MSP said they observed two torches in the cup holder area of the vehicle.

The 44-year-old was asked to turn the spoon over to the trooper, to which he wiped the residue from the spoon, placed it in his mouth, and began licking it before dunking it repeatedly in a drink.

Officials said they asked Fleming to exit the vehicle, which he complied with while holding the spoon in his right hand, saying, “I don’t see what the problem is,” before being placed under arrest.

MSP said they located an identical spoon with residue and a used syringe inside the vehicle. Both items tested positive for methamphetamine.

Troopers said they also found a pair of metal knuckles during the search.

Fleming was taken to the Wexford County Jail.

He was charged Tuesday (June 20) in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of a dangerous weapon, one count of operating while license suspended, and habitual offender fourth offense notice.

Fleming’s bond was set at $50,000 cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on July 3 at 2 p.m.