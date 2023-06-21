84º

Mom accused of murder for leaving 16-month-old home alone during vacation in Detroit, Puerto Rico

Daughter dies while being left alone for 8 days

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Kristel Candelario (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office (WKYC))

CLEVELAND – A woman has been charged with murder after her 16-month-old daughter died while being left home alone for eight days so her mother could vacation in Detroit and Puerto Rico, officials said.

Police said Kristel Candelario, 31, of Cleveland, left her 16-month-old child alone so she could go to both Puerto Rico and Detroit for a total of eight days, according to a report from NBC affiliate WKYC.

Candelario left her daughter alone and without care inside their home from June 8 to June 16, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office reports. When she returned Friday, she found the child unresponsive.

Officials pronounced the child dead at the scene and said she was “extremely dehydrated.”

Candelario was arrested and charged with murder. She was arraigned Tuesday, June 20, and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 28.

