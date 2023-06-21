Shooting leaves man critically hurt at hotel on Telegraph Road in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 25-year-old man is critically injured after a shooting at a hotel on Telegraph Road in Oakland County.

Police said shots were fired at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Radisson Hotel at 26555 Telegraph Road in Southfield.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Detroit man had been shot. Police provided life-saving treatment and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives said they have arrested a 32-year-old Oak Park man in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.