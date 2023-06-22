5 people injured in 4 separate shootings overnight in Detroit

DETROIT – Five people were injured overnight in four separate shootings that happened within two and a half hours of each other in Detroit.

The first shooting happened at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, in the 9400 block of Beaconsfield Street on the city’s east side. Police said a 23-year-old man was shot and is in temporary serious condition.

At 1:20 a.m. Thursday, a 37-year-old man was shot in the 400 block of Congress Street in Downtown Detroit. The man said he exchanged words with a woman in her 20s, and she shot him before fleeing the scene. He is stable.

Five minutes later, in the 15700 block of Plymouth Road on the city’s west side, two people were shot. A 32-year-old man is in critical condition and a 35-year-old man is stable.

The final shooting was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Gladstone Street. A 44-year-old man said he was walking when two men started shooting at him. He was struck by gunfire, but no details about his condition were revealed.