Detroit man responsible for bizarre gas station situation on city’s east side is charged with arson

Officials have arrested the man in connection to the bizarre gas station incident that drew police and the bomb squad on Detroit's east side. The initial incident occurred Monday (June 19) at the Speedway gas station on East Jefferson Avenue and I-375 near downtown.

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Jessie Tom Day, 57, of Detroit, with arson at the Speedway gas station on the city’s east side.

The bizarre incident occurred Monday (June 19) at 6:33 p.m. when the 57-year-old man pulled up to the gas station on East Jefferson Avenue and I-375 near downtown with a large number of explosive materials in his vehicle.

Officials say Day set the interior of his vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene.

Further investigation revealed that at 7:20 p.m., the 57-year-old man returned and lit the exterior of his vehicle on fire before fleeing again.

The Detroit Police Department later arrested Day.

He was charged Thursday (June 22) afternoon with one count of possessing or manufacturing an explosive device with intent and two counts of fourth-degree arson.

Day received a $1 million bond in the 36th District Court, and a bond re-determination hearing will occur Monday (June 26).

“I cannot even begin to imagine how much loss of life and property that could have occurred. We are very fortunate that the explosive materials found at the gas station did not explode. Detroit firefighters might still have been fighting this fire,” said Worthy.