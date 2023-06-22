Vandals hit former Embassy Suites in Southfield as city tries to battle owners in court

The former Embassy Suites in Southfield has been a target for vandals as the city battles owners in court to hold them responsible for the mess.

The building is on Franklin Road in Southfield, but can be seen from I-696 and Northwestern Highway. Many of the windows have been smashed out and objects from inside the hotel have been tossed outside into the parking lot.

The city of Southfield has been battling with the owner of the building in court, but even that situation has proven to be convoluted. Southfield Ventures LLC purchased the building and court records show they haven’t paid property taxes and have filed bankruptcy. The city argues the bankruptcy filing is just a delay tactic.

A judge did order the owner to put a fence up, but the fence isn’t strong enough to keep vandals out. There is at least one massive hole in the fence, large enough for someone to go through.

Former Embassy Suites in Southfield in June 2023. (WDIV)

