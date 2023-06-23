Fake cop who ‘pulled over’ actual off-duty officer in Oakland County gets 1 year in jail

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A police impersonator whose scheme was foiled when he “pulled over” an off-duty officer in Oakland County has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Christian Mansoor, 18, of Macomb Township, was pretending to be a Detroit police officer when he made a traffic stop on an off-duty Waterford Township cop, according to authorities.

This happened after 11 p.m. April 3 near M-59 and Crooks Road in Rochester Hills.

Mansoor was driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights when he pulled the officer over. She alerted deputies and followed his car.

The officer confronted Mansoor in the area of Dequindre and Hamlin roads and asked to see his identification. Mansoor told her that he was from the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct and drove away, officials said.

She followed him to a trailer park in Shelby Township, but lost sight of his car.

Authorities found Mansoor while he was switching license plates from the BMW to another car he owned. He ran away from officials, but was eventually taken into custody.

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law enforcement,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for this incident. But if you had a similar incident with this described automobile or this pictured individual, please contact us.”

Mansoor was arraigned in Rochester Hills on one misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. On Thursday, June 22, he was sentenced to one year in jail.