Michigan officials investigate bizarre, chaotic confrontation between women at daycare

Images from a viral video that surfaced from a June 20, 2023, confrontation at a daycare in Fife Lake.

FIFE LAKE, Mich. – Michigan officials are investigating after video surfaced of a bizarre confrontation between two women in a room full of screaming children at a daycare.

Deputies with the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office said the video was captured Tuesday morning, June 20, at a daycare in Fife Lake. It has since gone viral, but authorities are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

The video appears to show a mother arguing with the daycare owner while trying to drop off her children.

“You don’t have to stay here,” one woman yelled.

“Are you serious?” another yelled.

A child appeared to be pulling one woman back as she threw an object in the direction of the person recording the video. She then yelled, “Get out of my house!”

Throughout the dispute, several children can be heard screaming and crying in the background.

The mother has filed a police report, according to Up North Live.

Click here to watch the video on Up North Live.