2023 Detroit Ford Fireworks guide: How to watch, event info, parking, curfew, more

DETROIT – The 65th annual Ford Fireworks are scheduled to light up the Downtown Detroit sky on Monday, June 26.

Whether you’re planning to see the stunning show in person, or want to watch from the comfort of home, we’re sharing everything you need to know to enjoy the show!

How to watch from home

Planning to watch the 2023 Ford Fireworks show from home? The fireworks will be broadcast live exclusively on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit!

You can watch live on Local 4 and Local 4+ on Monday, June 26 at 10 p.m. with live pre-shows beginning at 8 p.m. We’ll also be streaming live on ClickOnDetroit.com at that time.

Click here to view the 2023 Ford Fireworks live from (and from several special camera angles).

If you aren’t heading downtown, you won’t want to miss our show: We’ve got several special moments planned during our coverage of the annual event -- including live voting to pick the singer of our renewed Go 4 It campaign!

Best Downtown Detroit viewing spots

If you’re planning on seeing the fireworks over the Detroit River in person, these are the best places to watch the show:

Hart Plaza

Spirit Plaza

Belle Isle

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza will be open to the public on Monday, but setups for the event won’t be allowed until after 2 p.m. Belle Isle will be closed until 2 p.m. Monday.

Re-entry will not be allowed at the plazas. Visitors can expect security screening at both plazas. Backpacks and coolers are subject to search.

No alcohol, tents, canopies, pets, drones, weapons or fireworks will be allowed at any of these locations. Cooking is also prohibited.

If you’re heading to Belle Isle, keep in mind that viewing the show from MacArthur Bridge is not allowed.

What to know if you’re going downtown

There are a number of closures to know about if you plan to watch the fireworks from Downtown Detroit.

Closed locations

The following Detroit locations will be closed Monday, June 26:

The Detroit Riverwalk, including Milliken State Park/Harbor Park

AB Ford Park

Gabriel Richard Park

Mariner Park

Riverfront-Lakewood East Park

Erma Henderson Park

Owens Park

Stockton Park

Maheras-Gentry Park

Elliott Park

Riverside Park

Road closures

Starting at around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, the following roads will close:

Woodward Avenue will close in both directions at Park Avenue/Witherell Street. Officials say drivers will be able to cross Woodward Avenue at John R/Clifford streets, Grand River Avenue, and at State Street/Gratiot Avenue.

All streets south of Fort Street and west of Woodward Avenue.

All streets south of Congress Street and east of Woodward Avenue.

Freeway closures are also expected.

Where to park

Parking meters won’t be enforced after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26, so regular street parking will be available for free.

Still, drivers can get ticketed or towed for ignoring parking restrictions. Be sure not to park in front of fire hydrants, in designated zones, fire lanes, no parking or no standing zones, within 20 feet from a crosswalk, within 15 feet from an intersection, within 15 feet from a fire hydrant, or within 30 feet of a stop sign.

Parking garages will also be available, including the Ford Underground parking garage and the Eastern Market parking garage. It will cost $10 to park at either garage.

The Ford parking garage will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. The Eastern Market garage will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Minor curfew in effect

A curfew is in effect for minors in Downtown Detroit, and law enforcement will be enforcing the curfew on Monday, June 26.

Children 18 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or adult over the age of 21 between 8 p.m. on June 26 and 6 a.m. on June 27.

The curfew is in effect for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Boulevard, the Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors found violating the curfew will be held at the Butzel Family Center. A parent or guardian will have to pick them up, and will be subject to a ticket.

Have some great photos of the fireworks or your celebrations? Share them with us on MIPics right here!