More rain, storm chances Monday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Showers will persist today and increase in coverage and intensity midday and throughout the afternoon hours. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out thanks to the same low-pressure system that brought the storms to our region yesterday. The good news is that today’s storms are not expected to be as severe. Gusty winds will be the primary threat with pockets of heavy rainfall, so isolated flooding can’t be ruled out.

SUNRISE: 5:58 A.M.

Besides dodging more rain today, cooler temperatures will also be noticeable as highs will be about ten degrees below average topping out in the low to mid-70s. As the system pushes eastward this evening, showers become much more isolated around the Ford Fireworks. If you are heading downtown, have the umbrella, but not anticipating any strong storms come firework time.

SUNSET: 9:14 P.M.

Tonight, we will turn a little drier and cooler with lows around 60, but a few scattered showers linger into Tuesday with highs back into the 70s, before we bring back some sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures bouncing back to around 80. Unsettled weather could return by the upcoming weekend.