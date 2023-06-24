Press conference before 60th anniversary Freedom Walk in Detroit

It’s one thing to read stories about the Detroit Walk to Freedom in 1963; it’s another to hear the stories first-hand from the people who were there.

DETROIT – The Freedom Walk and Rally commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s march down Woodward and the first time “I Have a Dream” was delivered.

The Detroit branch of the NAACP hosts the less than 2-mile walk down to Hart Plaza before the historic rally. The Freedom Walk begins at Woodward Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 10 a.m. The rally begins in Hart Plaza at 12 p.m.

Detroit’s Walk to Freedom

By Ken Haddad

Although one thing Dr. King is known for is his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington in August of 1963, he lead a march in Detroit two months prior.

The June 1963 march in Detroit was, at the time, the largest civil rights demonstration in U.S. history, with 125,000 marching down Woodward Avenue.

The crowd carried signs and moved in relative silence as tens of thousands more watched from sidewalks and buildings.

Here’s more background from Wayne State’s Walter P. Reuther Library:

The route of the march started at a twenty-one-block staging area near Adelaide Street. It followed Woodward Avenue to Jefferson Avenue, then headed west through the Civic Center. An hour and a half after it began, it ended at Cobo Hall, where 25,000 people, an estimated 95% of them African American, filled the building to capacity.

Thousands of demonstrators who could not find a seat spilled onto the lawns and malls outside, and listened to the programming through loudspeakers. Inside, public officials, African American business and civic leaders, and dignitaries including John B. Swainson, Congressman Charles Diggs, and Rev. Albert Cleage were among the speakers.

Yet the rally is remembered primarily because it was here that Dr. King gave an early version of his “I Have a Dream” speech; two months later he delivered it at the historic March on Washington. (See video here)

In it, he proclaimed that the status quo was unacceptable. He advised that African Americans needed to stand up and fight for equality and freedom while standing firm to the principle of non-violence and to “make real the promises of democracy” by supporting the civil rights bill that President Kennedy had put before congress.

The response by the audience was ecstatic. It is estimated that over $100,000 was raised for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), the civil rights organization for which Dr. King served as president.

