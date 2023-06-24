Michigan AG, others protest Hamtramck move to ban Pride flags

Dozens of people gathered in Hamtramck on Saturday to protest a resolution banning LBGTQ+ Pride flags from being flown on city property.

The resolution was passed unanimously by Hamtramck City Council earlier this month.

The resolution proposed by Mayor Pro-Tem Muhammad Hassan stated the city would not allow any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags to be flown on the city’s public property.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was among those in attendance Saturday. She joined others in pleading for the city to repeal the ban.

“Take down the wall you have now built that has made this proud city into a national embarrassment and raise the flag of equality,” Nessel said.

Under the ordinance, the only flags that be allowed be flown on city property are the American, state, and city flags, along with other national flags and the Prisoner Of War flag.

Mayor Amer Ghalib responded to the protest with the following statement.

“Our resolution is perfectly legal and constitutional and it was made to keep our city neutral so it doesn’t open doors for different political, religious or ethnic groups to ask us to fly their flags on city and public spaces if we allow one group or another to do so,” Ghalib said.

Ghalib added that he is glad the protest was peaceful, “without a single incident of violence or aggression.”