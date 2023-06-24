Multiple in custody after shooting in Livonia neighborhood: What we know

Multiple people are in custody after a shootout in a residential area in Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Multiple people are in custody after shots were fired in a residential area of Livonia on Friday afternoon.

The shooting is believed to have been linked to an ongoing child custody dispute involving a man who lives in the area and a woman.

What to know

The shooting happened on Friday, June 23, at 12:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Rensellor Street in Livonia.

Multiple people are in custody and police expect prosecutors will issue charges in this case.

It is believed the shooting happened as part of an ongoing child custody dispute.

Witnesses say Livonia police arrived at the scene of the shooting within 90 seconds and remained on the scene for hours.

The shooting was captured on video by someone who lived in the area. The neighbor who recorded the shooting on their phone said they heard at least three gunshots before they turned the camera on.

The video shows a white pickup truck trying to back out of a driveway and another vehicle behind it. Police believe the people in those vehicles came to the home as part of an ongoing child custody dispute.

The video shows a man running down the street, opening fire on the white pickup truck as it tries to back out. Neighbors say he lives inside the home. His next-door neighbor was shown on video standing outside of his own home with a weapon raised.

The father of the child lives inside the home. The mother of the child and her friends arrived at the house in the two vehicles. At one point, the video shows someone falling out of a vehicle they drive away from the scene.

“As we were coming home we saw one of the trucks at the Chillbox at the corner surrounded by cops,” said neighbor Carly McMillin. “And then when we came down the street we saw, I don’t know, maybe like a half a dozen cop cars, K9 units, and then just a whole bunch of police activity . . . My neighbor next door had told me that there was a shootout and it kind of seemed very surreal because this is a very nice neighborhood.”

Police said multiple people are in custody and they expect prosecutors will issue charges.