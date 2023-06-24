Ongoing child custody dispute between parents leads to shootout in Livonia neighborhood

LIVONIA, Mich. – An ongoing child custody dispute between parents lead to a shootout in a Livonia neighborhood.

Neighbors said they ducked for cover and started recording when they heard three gunshots.

Cellphone video captured a man running out of one of the homes and firing a volley of shots at a white pickup truck as the driver tried to take off Friday (June 23) at 12:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Rensellor Street.

Cellphone video captured a man running out of one of the homes and firing a volley of shots at a white pickup truck as the driver tried to take off Friday (June 23) at 12:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Rensellor Street (WDIV)

There was a black Volkswagen that was also trying to take off.

Another neighbor was on his porch with his gun drawn. As the truck and sedan tried to flee, they didn’t get too far, as Livonia police were on the scene in seconds.

Another woman was seen in the video trying to flee in a black Jeep, but she fell out of the SUV.

Officials told Local 4 that the shootout stems from an ongoing child custody dispute.

The child’s father lives on Rensellor Street, and the mother showed up with friends and relatives, and it quickly got out of control.

Neighbors who arrived just as the shooting ended couldn’t believe their street was mobbed with squad cars.

“We were coming home and saw the truck at the corner surrounded by police,” said neighbor Carly McMillin. “As we turned the corner, we saw half a dozen cop cars and canine units. It was just surreal. This is a very nice neighborhood.”