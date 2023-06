SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 51-year-old woman who was last seen in Southfield.

Toyia Berry was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on June 19 in Southfield. She is described as having brown eyes, being 5′1′' and weighing around 225 pounds.

She was last seen wearing dark blue Jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.