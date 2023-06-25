Live stream: Press conference before Detroit NAACP’s 68th annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

The Detroit branch of the NAACP will hold its 68th annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday, June 25.

DETROIT – The Detroit branch of the NAACP will hold its 68th annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday, June 25.

A press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at Huntington Place in Detroit.

The keynote speaker at the event this year is United States Senator Hon. Rev. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Georgia).

The Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner was launched in April 1956 under the leadership of Branch President Edward M. Turner, Arthur L. Johnson, and Dr. Lionel F. Swan.

Watch the event live in the video player above.