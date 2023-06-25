Star Bakery in Oak Park to close after more than 100 years of serving Jewish-style baked goods

OAK PARK, Mich. – Star Bakery in Oak Park, known for serving Jewish-style baked goods, will close next month after more than 100 years in business.

Star Bakery was founded in 1915 and was known for providing traditional Jewish-style baked goods such as rye breads, challahs, rolls, rugelach, seven-layer cake and mandel bread.

The bakery’s owners said the closure is due to rising costs of labor, ingredients, and difficulties that remained from the COVID pandemic. Daniel Buckfire, David Schechter and Stacy Fox, purchased Star Bakery in July 2021 and Diamond Bakery in West Bloomfield Township in November 2021.

“It was a very hard decision to close, and we did everything we could to try to save Star Bakery and make it profitable,” said Buckfire. “Wholesale was always a significant part of the business at Star Bakery, and we determined that we were no longer competitive on this side of the business.”

Diamond Bakery is expected to remain open. Production of some of Star Bakery’s most popular recipes will continue at Diamond Bakery. The owners said there will be job losses, but they hope some positions will be transferred to Diamond Bakery.

Stacy Fox, the previous owner of Marty’s Cookies in Birmingham, is a managing partner for both Star and Diamond Bakeries, but moving forward will be a consultant for Diamond Bakery.