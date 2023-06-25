Updating: DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit

Consumers Energy and DTE customers may be eligible for a $25 credit if they were without power for more than 16-hours as a result of recent power outages.

4Warn Weather – Scattered power outages were reported Sunday as strong storms moved through Southeast Michigan.

As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, DTE Energy reported about 4,000 customers without power.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

What to do if you find downed power lines

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and keep children and pets inside.

DTE Energy said you should assume that all downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

You can report downed lines to DTE Energy by calling 800-477-4747 or to Consumers Energy by calling 800-477-5050.

If you believe the downed power line poses an immediate danger to the public, you should call 911.

Energized wires that have fallen may whip around, spark or arc as they look for a ground. Energized wires that have found their ground might not move at all or make any sound, but they are still dangerous.

Click here to learn more about electrical safety from DTE Energy.