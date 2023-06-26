Ford Fireworks live stream: Watch live here as show begins on Detroit Riverfront

DETROIT – When the Ford Fireworks show begins Monday night along the Detroit Riverfront, you will be able to watch everything live right here.

Our coverage of the fireworks will begin at 8 p.m. Monday. The fireworks are scheduled to begin just after 9 p.m.

If you’re an Insider, you can watch the fireworks using our “Choose your view” feature. You can pick between several different camera angles. Click here to go to that page.

This is the 65th year for the event, which is considered one of the nation’s most impressive fireworks shows.

“The Ford Fireworks is truly one of the most beautiful shows in the country, and we are so honored to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the show to Detroit for its 65th year,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company.

The Parade Company picks the music and helps stage the fireworks, as more than 10,000 of them will be visible for miles along the Detroit Riverfront.

For 2023, the show theme is “Splash into Summer.”

Local 4 is broadcasting the Ford Fireworks on air, on ClickOnDetroit.com and on Local 4+. You can watch the show and all our coverage live in the stream below: