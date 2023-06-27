Drunk argument in Monroe leads to 21-year-old being stabbed with kitchen knife

MONROE, Mich. – A drunk argument early Tuesday morning at a home in Monroe led to a 21-year-old man being stabbed with a kitchen knife, officials said.

Monroe police were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to a home in the 900 block of East Front Street in Monroe.

Officers spoke to a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old man. Both were “highly intoxicated,” according to authorities.

Police learned that during an argument, the 30-year-old pushed the 21-year-old, causing the younger man to fall and damage property inside the home.

When the argument escalated, the 30-year-old went to the kitchen and grabbed a large knife, officials said. He raised it toward the 21-year-old, who put his hands out to defend himself.

Police said the 21-year-old was stabbed once in the arm.

Medical officials were called to the scene and treated the man for his injury. He refused further treatment.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He will be arraigned at First District Court.

Police seized the knife as evidence.