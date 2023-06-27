Man attacks 13-year-old, yells racial slurs after bumping into him on Livonia staircase, police say

LIVONIA, Mich. – A man attacked a 13-year-old boy and yelled racial slurs after bumping into him on a staircase in Livonia, police said.

The attack happened June 8 at the Kirksey Recreation Center on Hubbard Road, according to authorities.

Officials said Moeez Irfan, 29, of Livonia, bumped into a 13-year-old boy as they were passing on a stairway. Irfan yelled racial slurs at the child and struck him in the head multiple times, police said.

Irfan resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody by multiple officers, they said. He was taken to the Livonia Police Department and transported for a psychiatric evaluation.

The 13-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Irfan is charged with aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, resisting and obstructing police, and habitual offender third offense.

He was released from the hospital June 16 and arraigned at 16th District Court in Livonia. Police took him to the Wayne County Jail, where he’s being held on $50,000 bond, or 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 29.