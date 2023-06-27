Ypsilanti woman sexually assaulted on street in plain view; police search for man

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police from Ypsilanti and Eastern Michigan University are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the street in plain view.

Officers were called around midnight Sunday into Monday to the area of Washtenaw Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

A woman told police that she had been sexually assaulted by a man in plain view on the street. Officials tried to find the man, but they were not successful.

The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, thin, and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a plain white polo shirt and black pants. He was last seen running south on Wallace Street.

Police from Ypsilanti and EMU said they are dedicating all available resources to finding the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 734-292-5429 or investigators at 734-368-8784.