2 charged in ‘Wild West’ shooting that left teenage boy injured in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – Two men have been charged in a shooting reminiscent of “the frontier in the Wild West” that left a 16-year-old boy injured in Livonia, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. Friday, June 23, in the 19300 block of Rensellor Street.

Police said Terrell Dwan Morris, 35, of Redford, got into an argument with a 27-year-old woman from Detroit. A 16-year-old Detroit boy walked up to Morris and shattered a glass door as Morris retreated into his home, according to authorities.

Morris walked out of the home, pulled out a gun, and fired it multiple times, officials said. The 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg.

Nobody else was injured. A 28-year-old Beverly Hills woman and a 45-year-old Redford man were also in the area, police said.

“The evidence in this case will show that this prolonged shooting in Livonia in broad daylight was reminiscent of shooting on the frontier in the Wild West,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “This potentially deadly behavior occurred in a residential neighborhood and put people in grave danger.”

Lamont James Sherman, 45, of Detroit, is accused of tampering with the handgun evidence at the crime scene before running away. He also lied to police about the location of the gun, according to prosecutors.

Sherman was arrested by Livonia police on Sunday.

Morris is charged with seven counts of felonious assault, seven felony firearm violations, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of domestic violence.

Sherman is charged with lying to a peace officer and tampering with evidence.

Both men were arraigned Monday at 16th District Court. Morris was remanded to jail, and Sherman received a $100,000 bond, or 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 7.