Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to 3 gorillas this summer

Three gorilla brothers -- Chipua “Chip,” Pendeka “Pende,” and Kongo-Mbeli “Kongo” -- will be leaving the Royal Oak-based zoo this summer and heading to “another zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums,” officials announced Monday. The move was reportedly recommended by the AZA’s Gorilla Species Survival Plan to help ensure the animals’ well-being.

“This is not an easy goodbye -- these brothers have built a special place in our hearts over the last 20 years,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Half-brothers Chipua “Chip,” Pendeka “Pende” and Kongo-Mbeli “Kongo” are leaving the Detroit Zoo this summer for another zoo. Photos are courtesy of the Detroit Zoo. (Detroit Zoo)

Officials say the zoo will be welcoming a new group of gorillas after the three brothers leave. The zoo will first spend some time renovating the gorilla habitat in their absence.

It was not said what zoo the gorillas are heading to next, but officials say they will stay together.

A going away party will be held at the zoo on July 1-2 to send off the gorilla brothers. On Saturday and Sunday, the animals will receive enrichment treats, and zoo staff will on site, sharing stories.