Operation ‘PACT’ by Warren police nets over 440 arrests during crime sweep

Warren police said they have made a record number of arrests and weapons seizures after a sweep of the city.

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police said they’d made a record number of arrests and weapons seizures following a major sweep of the city.

Warren Police Department Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a total of 442 people had been arrested.

“The total arrests were 442, and the total charges issued were 718,” said Dwyer.

The streets of Warren were much safer thanks to Operation Pact, which stands for Preventing Acts of Community Tragedy.

“There were 393 felony charges and 325 misdemeanor charges,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer told criminals that crime would not be tolerated in Warren.

“It’s also acknowledging to the residents that hey, your police department is proactive,” Dwyer said.

From May 29 to June 23, the operation was responsible for taking dozens of illegal weapons off the streets.

Arrests were also made for operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Overall, there were 73 vehicles seized, and 24 stolen vehicles were recovered.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said because of the operation, hundreds of residents could place their minds at ease.

“This is a step in the right direction, sending the message to would-be felons that might decide to cause problems in the neighborhoods,” said Fouts.

Those that were arrested came from 49 different cities in the state of Michigan and three neighboring states.