Person jogging in Imlay City struck, killed by pickup truck after driver loses consciousness

Police have not released the names of those involved

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

IMLAY CITY, Mich. – A pickup truck struck and killed a person who was jogging in Imlay City after the driver of the truck lost consciousness, according to police.

The crash happened at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in the area of 150 North Almont. Imlay City police said a man was driving in the southbound lanes when he had a medical emergency and lost consciousness.

The man’s wife was in the passenger seat. Police said she took control of the steering wheel and tried to stop the vehicle. The pickup truck continued for around 80 yards and veered towards a vacant building.

The truck struck and killed a person who was jogging before stopping.

Imlay City police said the investigation is ongoing. The names of those involved have not been released.

