Community leaders gather in Ypsilanti to prevent future gun violence after tragedy of 4 teens being shot

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community leaders gathered Wednesday in response to a quadruple shooting in Ypsilanti.

Two people died, and two others were seriously injured after the shooting Monday (June 26) in Washtenaw County.

Police revealed Tuesday morning that a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old died from their injuries.

A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old have serious injuries, but they’re expected to survive.

“He was an awesome kid, had a lot of dreams and goals in mind,” said Judith Thurman, a clinical therapist for the 16-year-old victim.

Thurman said the incident was the fourth teenage patient she’s lost to gun violence.

“This is very hard, very tragic to deal with,” Thurman said. “We should not have to see our young teens falling prey to gun violence.”

City leaders, including the police chief and mayor, gathered at a vigil Wednesday night.

“As a father myself, my heart breaks for the parents and the people impacted, and I want to be here to share in and support them for what they are going through,” said Ypsilanti police Chief Kirk Moore.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. No information has been released about arrests or persons of interest.