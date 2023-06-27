2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Washtenaw County shooting that led to car crash

Evidence markers at the scene of a June 26, 2023, shooting in Ypsilanti Township.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a shooting in Washtenaw County that led to a car crash.

Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Monday evening, June 26, in the 800 block of George Place in Ypsilanti Township.

Someone fired shots at people inside a car, and four occupants were struck, according to authorities. The car crashed while leaving the scene.

Witness Kendrick McBride said he ran up to the car and tried to help someone inside.

“God told me to open the back seat,” McBride said. “I opened the back seat, and he was slumped over. I grabbed him and held his hand straight, and kept talking to him. He was going in and out because he got shot in the head. He was like 19 or 20 years old.”

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old died from their injuries, police revealed Tuesday morning.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have serious injuries, but they’re expected to survive.

Nobody has been taken into custody, and police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the tip line at 734-973-7711, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.