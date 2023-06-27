3 teens, 1 adult shot in Ypsilanti Township; vehicle crashes while fleeing scene

Three teenagers and one adult are fighting for their lives after a shooting and a car crash in Ypsilanti Township. The shooting occurred Monday (June 26) night in the 800 block of George Place near East Michigan Avenue.

For a few brief moments, witnesses said the place resembled Armageddon.

One man even tried everything he could to save a life.

“They’re fighting for their life right now, but I pray that they make it,” said Kendrick McBride.

Mcbride hoped he made a difference when he decided to help a car full of victims who had just crashed after being shot.

“God told me to open the back seat,” McBride said. “I opened the back seat, and he was slumped over. I grabbed him and held his hand straight, and kept talking to him. He was going in and out because he got shot in the head. He was like 19 or 20 years old.”

Evidence markers showed how much gunfire erupted at the scene where the shooting originated.

Jaime McKee was worried about her mother, who lived nearby.

“My mother called me, and she said her car had been hit,” said McKee. “And I just want the gun violence to stop.”

Everyone was hoping for the best outcome possible.

“We really don’t know what happened,” McKee said. “We know four have been shot, but we don’t really know what happened, and bullets hurt.”

McBride said he was pulling for the young man he helped to make it.

“I was just praying with him and kept telling him to talk to God,” McBride said. “Keep praying to God. Don’t give up. Don’t give up. He didn’t give up. He was still breathing. It took 10 mins for the ambulance to get there.”

The condition of the victims is unclear at this point in time.