Police seek person of interest tied to unauthorized ATMs, acquiring personal, financial data in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest tied to unauthorized ATMs.

The man seen in the photo has been using unauthorized ATM cards to acquire personal and financial data.

“I encourage the public to remain diligent in protecting their personal information and be aware of devices illegally installed on ATMs and other credit card readers that have the ability to capture card information,” said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale. “If you discover one of these devices, do not hesitate to contact law enforcement.”

Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2298 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.