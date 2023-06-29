Wanted man living under fake name for 17 years, even fooling wife and kids, arrested in Detroit

DETROIT – A “Most Wanted” man who has been in hiding under a fake name for 17 years -- even fooling his wife and children, who never knew his real identity -- was finally tracked down and arrested in Detroit, authorities said.

Antran Hall was originally tried and found guilty in Anderson County, North Carolina, for cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for police in 2006. He was placed on the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted” list after twice failing to appear on warrants.

He’s been living under an alias for the past 17 years, according to authorities.

Earlier this year, detectives uncovered information that suggested Hall was living under a fake name in Detroit.

On Monday, June 26, 2023, United States Marshals narrowed the search and located Hall. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, they said.

“After 17 years on the run, the perseverance, dedication, and teamwork of our agencies resulted in the apprehension of one of Anderson County’s Most Wanted fugitives,” U.S. Marshal Chrissie Latimore said.

Investigators believe Hall lived under a fake identity that even tricked his own wife and children. They only knew him by his alias, officials said.

Hall is currently being held at the Wayne County Detention Center. He will be extradited back to North Carolina.