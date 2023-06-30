85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Canton police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Shyanna McGee last seen on June 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Canton, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Canton. (Dearborn Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Canton.

Shyanna McGee was last seen Thursday (June 29) morning when she voluntarily left her home in the 51000 block of Mott Road.

Shyanna McGeeDetails
Age16
Height5′5″
HairBlack
Weight178
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn Police Department at 734-394-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter