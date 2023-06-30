Canton police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Canton.
Shyanna McGee was last seen Thursday (June 29) morning when she voluntarily left her home in the 51000 block of Mott Road.
|Shyanna McGee
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|178
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn Police Department at 734-394-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.