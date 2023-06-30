Canton police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Canton.

Shyanna McGee was last seen Thursday (June 29) morning when she voluntarily left her home in the 51000 block of Mott Road.

Shyanna McGee Details Age 16 Height 5′5″ Hair Black Weight 178 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn Police Department at 734-394-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

