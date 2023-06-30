82º

🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite MIPics submitted by you this week

WDIV Insiders share captured moments

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

MIPics photo submission by WDIV Insider user CW (WDIV)

It’s my favorite part of the week: time to check in on MIPics!

After a long and difficult week rife with smoky air, it’s nice to sit back, relax, and browse through our Insiders’ photo submissions to see what kind of week you all had. It’s a nice way to catch a glimpse into your daily lives and to see what you’re experiencing.

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are -- so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week. ⬇️

DaveJewellOHL

From Dieppe Gardens in Windsor during the Ford Fireworks on Monday evening.

0
Windsor
Joanne

Breezin through a summer day

0
Detroit
Jill

Mackinac Bridge, 6/27.

0
Detroit
DJW PHD

25 June 2023 Fenton, Michigan 6:31 PM ET

0
Detroit
CW

Low rainbow

1
Detroit
Trudy1

Gracie loves smelling flowers.

0
Detroit
cindylou

Morning on the St. Clair River, Marine City

0
Detroit
Anne

Discovered 2 frogs. One was sitting on our frog statue and another sitting by it.

0
Detroit

Click here to share a picture or video to MIPics.

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

