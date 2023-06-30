🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite MIPics submitted by you this week

It’s my favorite part of the week: time to check in on MIPics!

After a long and difficult week rife with smoky air, it’s nice to sit back, relax, and browse through our Insiders’ photo submissions to see what kind of week you all had. It’s a nice way to catch a glimpse into your daily lives and to see what you’re experiencing.

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are -- so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week. ⬇️

DaveJewellOHL From Dieppe Gardens in Windsor during the Ford Fireworks on Monday evening. Jun 27, 2023 0 Windsor

Anne Discovered 2 frogs. One was sitting on our frog statue and another sitting by it. 1 day ago 0 Detroit

Click here to share a picture or video to MIPics.

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?