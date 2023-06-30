87º

Madison Heights man charged for pointing laser beam at Michigan State Police helicopter

Pointing beam of light is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Madison Heights, Oakland County
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has charged Douglas Alan Fleury, 44, of Madison Heights, with one count of flying beam of light or energy aimed at a plane or train.

The charges came from an incident that occurred Tuesday (May 16) evening in Madison Heights, where the 44-year-old man allegedly pointed a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter.

“Pointing a laser at any moving vehicle is extremely dangerous,” said McDonald. “Criminal charges are necessary when someone recklessly endangers the lives of others.”

Flying beam of light or energy aimed at a plane or train is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years and or a fine up to $10,000.

